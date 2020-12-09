West Virginia Chemical Plant Explosion Leaves 4 Injured

An explosion inside a West Virginia chemical plant Tuesday night left four people injured and shook nearby homes causing a shelter-in-place order for those within a two-mile radius to be mandated.

As of Wednesday morning, the order was lifted and it was confirmed that those injured included two workers and one person hit by debris, Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper told WCHS-TV. It remains unclear who the fourth person injured in the blast was and what caused their injuries.



The explosion happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemours plant in the Kanawha County community of Belle, the county commission said in a statement, obtained by CBS News. Officials believe the explosion involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, Carper said.

The explosion caused a fire which has since been contained, Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who also is a volunteer firefighter, said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Explosion at Connecticut VA Hospital

Beirut Explosion Victims Get Support From Lebanese Restaurants in US Struggling Under Weight of Coronavirus

Baltimore Explosion Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured and Trapped in Rubble