Baltimore Explosion Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured and Trapped in Rubble

At least one person is dead, five people are injured and several others trapped in rubble after a “major explosion” leveled at least three row houses in Baltimore Monday, authorities said.

Firefighters and K9 units worked nonstop under the scorching heat to free additional victims from the debris. Some of those injured were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Video of one of the survivors being removed from the rubble by rescue crews.https://t.co/j2fy9jDyCb — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

Around 200 firefighters and supporting personnel were involved in the rescue mission, officials said, including other crews that are trying to help everyone on location stay cool in the 90 degree heat.

Many of the neighborhood’s residents are elderly, and many of the homes were divided into multiple apartments, WBALTV reported.

“My thoughts, my hopes and my prayers, everything I have in my body, is for the people, families who do not know what’s going on with their loved ones,” Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said while at the scene. “It’s about human life. Everything else is secondary at this point.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

