Rachael Ray, Husband John Cusimano and Dog Bella Safe After Fire Tears Through Upstate New York Home

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray, her husband John Cusimano and their dog Bella are safe after a blaze broke out in their Lake Luzerne, New York home late Sunday evening. While the home is unavoidably damaged, but the extent of damage is unclear, a representative for Ray told ET.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening and was believed to have started in the chimney, Sun Community News reported. Witnesses said flames rose more than 70 feet above the house, according to the news report.

According to pictures and videos of the event, flames appeared to have burned through the roof.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

Ray and her family were home at the time, but escaped without injury, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials are still investigating the cause for the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Ray and her crew had reportedly been filming live segments for Rachael Ray Show in the home during the coronavirus pandemic. The daytime series is now on summer hiatus.

