Did Lebanon's Government Officials Fail to Address the 2,750 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate in Beirut Port?

A Lebanese couples’ wedding day was ruined as the Beirut explosion tore through the venue, leaving guests panicked and confused. One wedding guest was even captured on camera making the sign of the cross as she entered the church shortly before the blast.

Many believe that Tuesday’s explosion, which led to at least 135 dead and thousands more injured, could have been avoided. Newly released documents suggested that several government agencies knew about the nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored at the warehouse in Beirut port for six years, according to published media reports.

The vessel containing the ammonium nitrate is Russian-owned, and was originally destined for Mozambique but ended up detained in Beirut in 2013 due to financial difficulties, according to CNN.

Now, hundreds of young volunteers are working on the city-wide clean-up.

