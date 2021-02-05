What Anna Nicole Smith’s Teen Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Is Doing Now

Next week will mark 14 years since the death of blonde bombshell Anna Nicole Smith. That means the infant daughter she left behind is now a teenager.

Dannielynn and her father, Larry Birkhead, returned to Smith's Texas hometown of Mexia to learn more about her. They retraced the roots of Smith, who skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s and died of a drug overdose in a Florida hotel room in 2007.

Their trip is featured in a two-hour 20/20 special that airs Friday night on ABC.

In it, Dannielynn meets her mom’s best friend in high school. Dannielynn also got a first look at her mom's glamorous personal items, which have been kept in a storage locker in Los Angeles by her dad.

