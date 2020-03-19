What are Coronavirus 'Silent Spreaders'?

It's common knowledge to avoid people who are coughing and sneezing, but there is also worry about so-called "silent spreaders" — people who are showing no symptoms of the coronavirus but who can still pass it on to others.

"Silent spreaders appear to be a much more common phenomenon than we initially appreciated," Dr. Oz told Inside Edition.

Some people are what's known as "pre-symptomatic," which means they will get sick in two-three days but are already contagious. There's also growing evidence that some people infected with COVID-19 won't show any symptoms at all.

A new study published in Eurosurveillance, a journal on infectious diseases, found that an estimated 17.9% of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship remained asymptomatic throughout, Forbes reported.

"Not everyone has a big problem," Dr. Oz said. "That's good in a way, because most of [them] thankfully will get through this without an issue, but it's bad because you won't know for sure."

That's why it's so important to follow health officials' recommendations to self-isolate and practice social distancing, especially if you're part of an at-risk population.

"Someone who loves you dearly may not realize they can infect you," Dr. Oz said.

