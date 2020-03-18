Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes After Being Slammed Over Coronavirus Comments

"High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens has apologized after facing backlash for insensitive comments she made in a video about the coronavirus.

"I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate."

Hudgens offended many earlier this week when she told viewers in an Instagram Live video, “I'm sorry but like it's a virus, I get it, like I respect it, but at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like... inevitable?"

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Jared Leto made a startling revelation that he only learned of the coronavirus pandemic upon emerging from a silent meditation in the desert.

"We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication. We had no idea what was happening," he said.

Some celebrities are helping out amid the tough times.

Country music star Brad Paisley is opening a free grocery store for the elderly in Nashville and will deliver groceries to seniors.

Tom Hanks, who's still in quarantine with Rita Wilson in Australia, posted a photo of a Corona brand typewriter.

"I travelled here with a typewriter, one I *used* to love," he said, adding, "Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, [just] the blahs."

More and more celebrities are taking to social media to entertain fans.

Chrissy Teigen is offering cooking recipes, and John Legend is performing from home and taking live requests from fans.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is asking fans to workout with her live on Instagram.

The late night hosts are popping up on Youtube. Stephen Colbert had fun doing the show from his backyard. Jimmy Fallon opened up "The Tonight Show" with a misspelled handmade sign from home.

