What Happened to Annie McCarrick? Prime Suspect in 1993 Cold Case Disappearance May Have Been Identified

A break in the 1993 cold case disappearance of Annie McCarrick may be near, as a team led by a lawyer, family members and an ex-FBI agent trying to solve the American tourist's vanishing in Ireland have announced they "identified a prime suspect."

The team say it is “one last roll of the dice” in trying to crack of the disappearance of the 26-year-old waitress from Long Island, New York. McCarrick moved to Ireland in 1987 and began studying in Dublin.

She returned to the U.S. in 1990 for her master’s degree, but in 1993, returned to live full-time in Ireland.

McCarrick was last seen taking a bus to Enniskerry on March 26, 1993, just two months after permanently moving to the country. She told a friend she planned to go to the Wicklow Mountains for the day.

Attorney Michael Griffith, hired by McCarrick's father, John, in 1993, has now teamed up with ex-FBI agent Kenneth Strange, and her uncle, John Covell, as well as an Irish private investigator, Brian McCarthy, to try to solve the mystery of what happened to her.

John McCarrick passed in 2009 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter.

Investigators at the time had the theory that she visited Johnnie Fox’s pub in Dublin. A woman matching her description was seen in the company of an unidentified man wearing a waxed jacket.

Griffith now says he and the team have uncovered a witness, whose statement which places the American transplant in a cafe in Enniskerry and not at the pub, and have identified “one main suspect” as a result.

"It's a cold case. We think if we put our heads together we can resurrect this case and solve it. One last roll of the dice," the attorney told The Herald.

The team were supposed to go to Ireland this year but Griffith says, “unfortunately, COVID-19 came along and that trip was cancelled.” He added, “we plan to come later in the year and I'm confident that we can solve this. We have one main suspect.”

RELATED STORIES

Retired Florida Cop and Ex-Wife Charged in 20-Year-Old Cold Case Killing

Nearly 40-Year-Old Cold Case Solved as Cops Use DNA to Track Down 8-Year-Old's Killer

One-Armed Sailor Completes Solo 4000-Mile Journey Home to Ireland