What Happened to Asia Graham? Soldier, 19, Found Dead in Her Barracks on New Year’s Eve

A 19-year-old soldier from North Carolina was found dead inside her barracks at Fort Bliss, Texas on New Year’s Eve, according to reports.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham was first found unresponsive in her barracks but was later pronounced dead by officials at Fort Bliss, KHOU11 reported. Her cause of death has not been announced and details of her passing remain unclear.

The Army is investigating the death and there was no immediate indication that foul play was involved, WWAYTV3 reported.

Graham had been in Fort Bliss for just a year, having arrived in December 2019 five months after joining the Army in Charlotte. She was a Human Resource Specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss was her first duty station, WCNC reported. Following her arrival at Fort Bliss, she was assigned to the 1-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

“The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to her friends and loved ones,” Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander said in a statement obtained by KHOU11. “Pfc. Graham was a valued member of the Iron Eagle team and did an outstanding job for this Battalion. Her loss is felt not just in our formations but across the Army. We lost a skilled human resource specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies.”

