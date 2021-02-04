What Happened to Kaylah Blackmon and Michael Beasley? Teen Kansas Couple Found Dead Days Apart, Cops Say

What happened to Kaylah Blackmon and Michael Beasley? That's what investigators and loved ones are asking after the teenage couple from Kansas were found dead within days of one another. Wichita police are calling it a criminal homicide and asking the public for help with their investigation, a report said.

On Feb. 4, a Wichita police lieutenant patrolling the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of West 27th Street South found 18-year-old Blackmon dead in her grey 2005 Ford Escape, police announced in a statement on Thursday.

The Wichita police department alerted the public on Monday that Blackmon may be in danger and asked for assistance in locating her vehicle, after her 17-year-old boyfriend, Beasley, was found dead, according to a police statement.

On Feb. 2, a passerby called 911 after they said they saw a person on the ground on the Northside of an abandoned church. When they approached the person on the ground to see if they needed help, they discovered they were unresponsive. Officers arrived and determined the teen was dead. They identified the deceased as 17-year-old Beasley, police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of what occurred in the case.

Wichita has seen a 49% increase in homicides from December 2020 compared to December 2019, according to NBC News local affiliate KSNW.

If anyone has any additional information, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

