A new Lifetime series is sharing the stories of the victims of "phrogging," which is when someone secretly lives inside a person's home without the resident knowing.

Pre-law student Amayah McBride and her two college roommates were victims of phrogging. She said she started noticing clothes and shoes go missing from her closest.

“I honestly thought we had ghosts. I thought that the whole place was haunted, honestly,” McBride said.

Then, they found mysterious blond hair in their bathroom tub. The roommates all have dark hair.

“It’s almost like he knew all of our routines,” McBride said.

Finally, they found 30-year-old Drew Swafford in a closet. He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and served 79 days in jail.

The roommates were so freaked out by the experience, they moved out of the apartment.

Another family in Hawaii were also the victims of phrogging. The Campbells had a man living in their attic without their knowledge. He made himself so at home, he recorded videos of himself on their computers.

The phrogger was discovered when the family returned from vacation and he tried to keep them out of the house.

