A Nevada couple was discovered living with their two children and concealing multiple firearms inside of a children's museum where they worked, according to News 4 & Fox 11.

A janitor at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested, News 4 & Fox 11 reported on July 8. The 41-year-old, Wilbert Calhoun, has been charged with child neglect and endangerment, three counts of possessing a suppressor and two counts of possessing a short-barrel rifle, according to the outlet.

According to News 4 & Fox 11, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported that an AK-47, three handguns, an AR-style pistol, ammunition, knives, three suppressors, a baton, a taser and pepper spray were found in a storage room, the office declaring that the room “could easily be accessed by a wandering child.”

Carson City Sheriffs were responding to a call about an unsupervised 2-year-old wandering near the museum when they made contact with Calhoun. Calhoun claimed he did not live in the museum but the child’s older sister told deputies that the family did.

The outlet also reported that a CMNN board member was at the scene with the sheriffs where they found signs of people living in the museum. Sleeping bags, food, clothes and mattresses were found in the building.

Calhoun’s wife was a manager at CMNN, News 4 & Fox 11 reported. Calhoun and his wife have been terminated, the outlet wrote.

The wife, who has not been identified, has not been arrested. According to News 4 & Fox 11, the state of the children is unknown.

