Father Turns Son in to Police After Shooting at Tennessee AutoZone

Crime
David Asua Jr.
The father of 19-year-old David Asua Jr., pictured above, turned him in to police after a shooting at an AutoZone, police said.Shelby County Sheriff's Office
By Ziyne Abdo
First Published: 8:59 AM PDT, July 11, 2022

A man brought his son to police after attempting to flee, according to Fox13.

After a shooting at a Tennessee AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13.

A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10.

FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness that the alleged gunman fled the scene in a white truck, followed by a silver Chevy Tahoe. 

Police spoke with a man driving the Tahoe, who identified the person who fled the scene after allegedly shooting the victim, according to FOX13.

According to the father of the suspect, he was at home when his son rushed in scared and informed him that there had been a shooting at an AutoZone, FOX13 reported.

The father claimed that his son packed clothes and departed.

He later located his son and took him to the police at the AutoZone, according to FOX13.

Identified as 19-year-old David Asua Jr., he is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

