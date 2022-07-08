A New York City bodega worker faces a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing a man who came behind the counter and shoved him in a clash captured on surveillance camera.

The July 1 incident occurred at a convenience store in upper Manhattan. Jose Alba, 51, claims he was acting in self defense against a violent patron.

According to police, a young mom tried to buy a bag of chips for her daughter, but her card was declined. She went to find her boyfriend, who came bursting into the store, went around the counter and shoved Alba.

Alba grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed the 34-year-old boyfriend, who reportedly had a long criminal record.

Mayor Eric Adams condemned the store owner’s arrest.

“From the video, I saw a worker here inside the store following the law and he should not have been approached in the manner that he was approached,” Adams said.

Alba’s bail was set at $250,000, but in the wake of public outcry, it was reduced to $50,000 and he was released after spending six days on Rikers Island.

Alba is due back in court on July 20.

Related Stories