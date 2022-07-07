Three women were caught on camera completely trashing a fast food restaurant in New York City, reportedly because they were charged $1.75 for extra sauce.

The violent episode happened at Bel Fries around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Shocking video shows the three women hurling glass bottles and all sorts of things at the servers.

At one point, they even leaped over the counter to continue their attack.

"They destroyed the place's computers, the cash register, the sauce pumps and they took cash," chef Rafael Nuñez told Univision.

A restaurant employee was hospitalized to be treated for head injuries and high blood pressure, Univision reported.

All three women were arrested and face multiple charges.

Related Stories