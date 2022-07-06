Connecticut Man Tells 11-Year-Old Boy 'Get the F*** Out of My Town' and Shoves Him Off Bike on Video

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:50 PM PDT, July 6, 2022

“I feel that he targeted my son because he's dark. He's a biracial kid," the boy's mother, Desiree Dominique, tells Inside Edition.

A 48-year-old man told an 11-year-old boy to “get the f*** out” of his town and shoved him off his bike in disturbing incidents captured on camera. 

Police say it began when young Daniel Duncan and a friend accidentally bumped into the man, Jameson Chapman, on a street in Deep River, Connecticut.

“Where did you grow up? Did you grow up in Connecticut?” Chapman asks Daniel.

When Daniel replied “No,” Chapman said, “No, you didn’t. So get the f*** out of my town.”

Chapman ran into the boys again later and told Daniel to “Get the f*** off your bike,” before shoving him to the ground.

“It was absolutely infuriating,” said Daniel’s mom, Desiree Dominique.

“I feel that he targeted my son because he's dark. He's a biracial kid.”

Chapman has been charged with risk of injury to a child and assault.

