A 23-year old New Jersey woman is speaking out after surviving being mowed down in a horrific road rage attack on her morning commute.

Two weeks ago, Morgan Scott was on the way to work at the city’s planning and zoning commission in Elizabeth, when she says the driver of a silver SUV hit her car during a minor fender bender.

As she tried to take photos of the license plate, the SUV suddenly went into reverse and went right at her. Video captured on surveillance camera shows Scott run into a driveway to try to escape.

“I was able to get out of the way, but I was shocked that that was going on,” Scott said.



The driver didn’t stop there. The car headed right for her again as Scott fled across a lawn.

This time, she tripped and the vehicle ran over her.



“I tried to run, cause I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Let me get my shoes off, because I had heels on at the same time. One of them couldn’t come off all the way, and I fell,” Scott said.



“I was really just trying to figure out what to do next,” Scott continued.

She says she believes the driver was trying to kill her.

Scott suffered a broken femur and underwent surgery to place a rod in her leg. Both of her knees were split open. Her ribs were broken on both sides, and her neck was broken in three places.



Scott’s liver is also lacerated, and she must shield her face from the sun to reduce scarring from road rash.

The suspect, Vincent Jean, has been charged with attempted murder.



“I definitely think he’s a danger to society,” Scott said.



Scott, who is recovering at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, was moved to tears during the interview, not over the attack, but by the outpouring from total strangers. She also credits her loving family for helping her get through the unthinkable.

"When it comes to my family, my friends — they're there for me, and I want to be there for them," Scott said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Scott’s medical expenses.

Vincent Jean is due back in court in June. Inside Edition reached out to his lawyer for comment but received no response.

