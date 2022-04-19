A Florida family says it is desperate to find a road rage driver who allegedly plowed into a loved one, leaving him badly injured and hospitalized.

Jessica Myers says she was driving home when a man cut in front of her.

"He had cut me off. I pulled up and said, 'What's wrong with you?'" she told Inside Edition.

Then, she said, he began following her. She called her fiancé, Matthew Gerren, a man she calls her husband because they've been together so long.

"When I turned and he followed me, I'm like, 'Baby, he's following me, he's following me.'"

Gerren told her to come home, she said. Gerren and his grown son, Michael, came outside to meet her.

After Gerren stood in front of the car, surveillance video and Gerren's cellphone showed the driver backing up then moving forward and slamming into Gerren, knocking him to the ground. The driver then took off, Myers said.

Michael Gerren said he initially feared his father was dead.

"it went through my mind when it happened," the son said. "I was right behind the car when he fell, and I made sure he was talking and breathing."

The driver is still at large. Gerren is hospitalized with multiple injuries, iincluding fractured vertebrae, and underwent surgery to his wrist.

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs. Neither Gerren nor Myers has work-sponsored health insurance, the site says.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and has asked for any witnesses to contact detectives.

