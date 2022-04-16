Man in SUV Hits Woman Twice After Their Fender-Bender in 'Heinous Act of Road Rage,' Prosecutors Say
A 23-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after being run over twice by an SUV. “What this man did to our daughter was atrocious,” the victim’s parents said in a statement.
A man in New Jersey has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a vicious road rage attack that left a young woman in critical condition, prosecutors said.
While driving a gray SUV, Vincent Jean allegedly got into a fender-bender with another car in the suburban town of Elizabeth, officials said.
The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old woman, was taking photos of the SUV, apparently for evidence, when the SUV reversed in her direction, footage of the incident captured on a neighbor’s home security camera showed.
The woman ran into a driveway to get out of the way, but the SUV continued to pursue her, prosecutors said. She fled across a lawn, but the SUV caught up to her, hit her and then deliberately ran her over a second time, prosecutors said.
The woman was critically injured.
“What this man did to our daughter was atrocious,” the victim’s parents said in a statement. “This man was a complete stranger who committed a heinous act of road rage.”
