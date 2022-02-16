Mom of Pregnant Librarian Killed by Biker After Road Rage Incident Heartbroken That No Charges Have Been Filed

The mother of a pregnant librarian who was shot and killed following a road rage incident in Florida told Inside Edition she’s heartbroken that no one has been charged in her daughter’s death.

Doreen Morales said her daughter, Sara Morales, a pregnant mother of an 11-year-old, ran inside her DeLand home and grabbed a gun.

“She was probably thinking, ‘if they see I have a gun, they're gonna back off,” Doreen told Inside Edition.

The incident on that late November day that led to the expectant mother’s death began when police said Sara intentionally bumped into a biker with her car.

“This woman hit me with her car and fled the scene and me and two other people chased her down,” a caller said to a 911 operator.

The entire drama played out in a series of calls to 911.

“I'm being followed by three men to my home,” Sara told a 911 operator in one call.

The panic in Sara’s voice was apparent as bikers followed her to her home outside Orlando.

“I told them to stop and leave me alone and they won't stop following me,” she said in the call. “They're following me to my house now actually.”

After arriving at her home, Sara ran in and grabbed a gun. Police said the bikers told them that when she came back out, she pointed her gun at them. One of the bikers opened fire.

“You followed me to my home!” can be heard on a 911 call, followed by the sounds of shots fired.

Sara was hit three times in the stomach and chest.

“She's been shot, my daughter's been shot… She's pregnant. Dear, God she's pregnant,” Doreen told the 911 operator.

Inside the home, Sara’s 11-year-old daughter Gianna was also on the phone with 911.

“I heard my mom screaming and one of the dudes pulled a gun and I'm just really scared,” she said.

Sara’s mother said there was nothing anyone could do to save her daughter, who lost too much blood to survive.

When police arrived, they put the biker in handcuffs

“That girl tried to kill me she pointed a gun at me,” he can be heard saying to police, bodycam footage showed. “I'm so sorry. She tried to kill me.”

The biker claimed he shot the pregnant librarian in self-defense and has not been charged in connection to the incident. He had a permit to carry the gun and was released at the scene.

For Doreen, that’s a difficult outcome to accept.

“That just breaks my heart. Because he took more than my daughter. He took my granddaughter's mother,” she said through tears. “It doesn't make much sense to me.”

Related Stories