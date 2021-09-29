Tempers ran over in England this week as one man pulled a knife on another driver in a gas line. The alleged road rage incident is an extreme example of the frustration that has gripped the UK over the unavailability of fuel.

The fuel crisis reportedly results from a shortage of tanker drivers, who transport gas and diesel to filling stations. Not enough drivers mean disruptions in the gas supply chain. And that means long lines at the pumps.

"You have to wait at least an hour," one driver said. "If you're lucky, you can get to the petrol stations where there is two queues, one of the queue it's shorter, but that's really rare. It's really bad."

The government has urged people to not resort to panic-buying, but that's exactly what's happening in many places.

And that puts people like taxi driver Paul Kirby in a tight spot.

"Probably 50 percent of my colleagues that I regularly keep in touch with are sitting at home today because they couldn't get fuel at the weekend, and they just don't know when they're going to be able to come back to work," he revealed. "And that's a massive worry, not only for themselves but for their families."

"I do regular school runs for special needs children, hospital runs. And I've been having to phone them this morning and say that later in the week, they might have to make other arrangements because I may be unable to work."

Military truck drivers are reportedly on standby to help deliver fuel. But at least for now, an air of crisis reigns at the pump.

Related Stories