The first baby beaver was spotted at the Exmoor National Park in England. It is the first beaver born native to the area in 400 years, according to a published report.

The 6-week-old beaver, known as a kit, was found on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset, National Trust, a conservation charity that runs the historic site within the park. The exciting news was announced on Monday.

However, according to one of the rangers it was not a total surprise.

“We first had an inkling that our pair of beavers had mated successfully when the male started being a lot more active building and dragging wood and vegetation around the site in late spring. The female also changed her usual habits, and stayed out of sight, leaving the male to work alone,” Jack Siviter, one the Holnicote estate rangers, said.

“It was then several weeks until we spotted her again, and this is when our suspicions were confirmed that she had given birth, due to having very visible teats," Siviter added.

Footage captured by a static camera showed the 6-week-old on its mom's back as they swam back to the lodge, as she stopped to nibble a branch, according to a release by the National Trust.

The organization conducted a survey to find just the right name for the new addition. After receiving more than 500 suggestions, the National Trust said, four names were in the running: Hope, Rashford, Banksy and Pip.

“Big thanks to everyone who suggested a name for the new beaver kit born on Exmoor,” the Twitter post read. “Our rangers had fun reading them all and it was such close a call that we're leaving it down to you to decide from some of your most suggested names."

The fans spoke and on Tuesday and it was made official. The kit became baby Rashford, named after Manchester United soccer player, Marcus Rashford, after snagging 49.9% of the votes, People reported.

