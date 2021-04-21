Wildlife officials in South America are working hard to rerelease endangered condors and jaguars back into the wild and increase their populations.

An Andean condor was recently released back into the wild in the mountains of Bolivia. The 5-year-old male bird has spent the last three years being nursed back to health after farmers found him on the ground in poor condition. He was then rehabilitated at Vesty Pakos Nature Park.

This is important as Andean condors are an endangered species. For decades, conservationists have been working to improve the number of condors, but they reproduce very slowly. A mating pair produces only one offspring every other year, and both parents care for their young for a full year.

Similar efforts are also being made for jaguars in Argentina. Conservationists have recently reintroduced a jaguar family into Ibera National Park. The family consists of a mother and her two cubs, and it is the second jaguar bunch to be rewilded in this area. This is all part of efforts to save the largest feline species in the Americas.

The jaguar species was driven to near extinction in the area of Argentina roughly 70 years ago. The main threats to their species are man-made circumstances such as hunting and destruction of their natural habitat. According to officials, there are currently only 200-300 jaguars left in Argentina.

So far, six jaguars have been reintroduced to the park. This is important since the cats play a key role in maintaining the ecosystem. Conservationists hope their efforts will establish a healthy and self-sustaining jaguar population.

