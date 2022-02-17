Nine-year-old Ashanti Grant is in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident, according to police.

The shooting happened along a highway in Houston, Texas.

Ashanti's family said a truck cut off their vehicle several times, and then someone inside fired shots at them, and Ashanti was hit in the head.

"My niece was sitting in the back, watching cartoons, as this happened," said Larry Grant, Ashanti's uncle..

"You're just numb," her grandmother Elaine Williams added. "You cry so much, there's no more tears... She's the sweetest little angel."

Ashanti was rushed from the scene to Texas Children's hospital in critical condition. "This will be a long road to recovery for her," Ashanti's aunt, NaTasha Grant, wrote on a GoFundMe she set up to help offset Ashanti's medical costs.

"Funds will be sent directly to her family to cover any medical/recovery expenses that she will need to get back to her life," she wrote. In an additional post, she wrote, "Update: Ashanti is still in critical condition at this moment. She has swelling and in an induced coma."

To date, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $27,000

The suspects, a male driver and a possible female passenger, were believed to be in a white GMC Denali pickup truck. A $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved is now being offered.

Related Stories