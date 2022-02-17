Ashanti Grant, 9-Year-Old Girl From Texas, in Critical Condition After Being Shot During Road Rage Incident

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:39 PM PST, February 17, 2022

The shooting happened along a highway in Houston, Texas, while Ashanti was watching cartoons in her family's car.

Nine-year-old Ashanti Grant is in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident, according to police.

The shooting happened along a highway in Houston, Texas

Ashanti's family said a truck cut off their vehicle several times, and then someone inside fired shots at them, and Ashanti was hit in the head.  

"My niece was sitting in the back, watching cartoons, as this happened," said Larry Grant, Ashanti's uncle..

"You're just numb," her grandmother Elaine Williams added. "You cry so much, there's no more tears... She's the sweetest little angel."

Ashanti was rushed from the scene to Texas Children's hospital in critical condition. "This will be a long road to recovery for her," Ashanti's aunt, NaTasha Grant, wrote on a GoFundMe she set up to help offset Ashanti's medical costs.

"Funds will be sent directly to her family to cover any medical/recovery expenses that she will need to get back to her life," she wrote. In an additional post, she wrote, "Update: Ashanti is still in critical condition at this moment. She has swelling and in an induced coma." 

To date, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $27,000

The suspects, a male driver and a possible female passenger, were believed to be in a white GMC Denali pickup truck. A $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved is now being offered. 

Related Stories

Meet Mikalya Smith, a Talented Texas Meteorologist Who Does Weather Reports in Sign Language
National Butterfly Center in Texas Closes Indefinitely Due to Threats From Conspiracy Theorists
Former Texas Police Officer Sued in Federal Court After Allegedly Hitting Suspect With His SUV
Why This Woman Gave Back a $20,000 Check to the State of TexasCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years Later
Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years Later
1

Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years Later

Crime
Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called Police
Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called Police
2

Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called Police

Offbeat
Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of State
Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of State
3

Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of State

Politics
Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical Condition
Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical Condition
4

Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical Condition

Health
Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'
Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'
5

Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'

Entertainment