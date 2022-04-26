A South Carolina 19-year-old’s suspended sentence is drawing outrage from the teen who accused him of sexually assaulting her three years ago and the family of another alleged victim who died of self-inflicted injuries before her case could go to trial.

Two weeks ago, Bowen Turner pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault and battery for the attack on Chloe Bess, who was 16 at the time.

“I do remember looking up at the stars, praying for it to be over, tears coming down my face, just absolutely petrified,” Bess said.

Bess says she had hoped Turner would serve time behind bars.

Instead, the judge sentenced Turner to five years of probation. The judge also ruled that if Turner completed the sentence without violation and completed counseling, he would not have to register as a sex offender.

“I was appalled,” Bess said.

The 2019 attack on Bess happened while Turner was out on bond, facing accusations that he sexually assaulted another teen, 17-year-old Dallas Stoller, who attended the same private school as Turner.

After Dallas died of self-inflicted injuries, the charges against Turner were dismissed.

“She couldn’t take it anymore. I truly believe that’s—she had been strong for so long,” Dallas’s mom, Michelle Stoller, tearfully told Inside Edition.

“She wanted to put up that front that she was OK and deep down she was dealing with much more trauma than we realized,” her dad, Karl Stoller, said.

Court documents alleged Turner violated his house arrest at least 50 times, with trips to golf courses, restaurants and even a visit to the cemetery where Dallas is buried.

There is also speculation, including from the Stollers, that Turner may have received special treatment because his father is a former investigator in the prosecutor's office in Orangeburg.



Chloe Bess knew Dallas Stoller and feels a connection with the young woman who she considers a fellow victim of failed justice.

“The justice system definitely failed me, but not only me and my family, but also Dallas and her family,” Bess said.

