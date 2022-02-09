Wisconsin Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Child at Christian Summer Camp in 2009

Crime
Remington mug shot
Wisconsin DOJ sex offender registry
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:46 AM PST, February 9, 2022

Remington Jon Nystrom, who was then a camp counselor, has been accused of assaulting a 10-year-old in her sleep during camp and has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault. He is a registered sex offender for an incident that occurred in 2008.

A Wisconsin man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2009 during a Christian summer camp.

Remington Jon Nystrom was a camp counselor at Mt. Morris summer camp in 2009 and allegedly sexually assaulted a child while she was asleep, according to the press release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. 

According to the press release, he "is alleged to have touched the 10-year-old victim's genitals, waking the victim from sleep.”

Nystrom, who is now 33, has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault contact with a child under age 13.

The alleged victim is now in her early 20s, and did not report the incident at the time, and she recently utilized the Attorney General's website for clergy and faith leader abuse to report the assault, according to the release. 

Attorney General Josh Kaul said in the announcement, "This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors," 

"We continue to ask anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice."

Nystrom has been a registered sex offender in Wisconsin since 2019, after pleading no contest to charges of sexual assault and causing mental harm to a different child, for an incident that occurred in 2008. He  spent six months in jail, according to People

According to the outlet, Nystrom has posted a $5,000 bond, and will appear in court on February 14 for a preliminary hearing. He has not yet entered a plea, nor do court records show an attorney that is representing him, according to People.

Related Stories

Former University of Wisconsin Student Gets 3 Years for Campus Sexual Assaults
Alyssa Milano's #MeToo Campaign Prompts Thousands to Share Sexual Harassment and Assault Stories
Woman Attending Reunion at Princeton Sexually Assaulted in Campus Dorm: Report
‘Jane Does’ Break Silence About Liberty University Sexual Assault LawsuitInvestigative

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
1

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre

Crime
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
2

80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit

Crime
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
3

Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days

Human Interest
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
4

Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc

Entertainment
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
5

Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later

News