Chris Cuomo Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a Woman in His Office While Working at ABC

Did former CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo sexually assault a young woman in his office when he worked at ABC? That’s the claim made in an explosive article that appeared on the front page of The New York Times.

Cuomo allegedly invited a woman described as a temp at ABC into his office for lunch and career advice in 2011, according to the article, which was published after the Times said it conducted interviews with Cuomo’s accuser, the unnamed woman’s attorney Debra S. Katz and other sources.

The woman, who was hoping to be hired full time at ABC, said when she arrived for lunch, there was no food and Cuomo allegedly badgered her for sex, according to the Times. After she declined, he assaulted her, the woman’s lawyer told the Times.

A spokesperson for Cuomo told Inside Edition, “There’s nothing Chris would like to say about the situation.”

CNN fired Cuomo two months ago.

CNN President Jeff Zucker also lost his job after failing to disclose his consensual relationship with CNN top executive Allison Gollust, who resigned Tuesday after an investigation by CNN said it found "violations of Company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices."

Gollust Wednesday blasted the network, calling the investigation’s findings an “attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the events of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”

“It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave,” she said.

Zucker said his and Gollust’s relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite claims that they had been in a secret relationship for years.

Related Stories