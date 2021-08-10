New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday amid calls for his impeachment from top Democrats, including President Joe Biden. His resignation comes after an investigation by the state attorney general that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against at least one of his accusers.

Cuomo has maintained he did not sexually harass or retaliate against anyone, but said he was stepping down to save New Yorkers from what he called a "distraction."

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you," Cuomo, who has served as New York’s governor for the last 10 years, said in a statement.

"It is a matter of life and death. Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be," Cuomo continued. "I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

In his continued denial of the allegations made against him, Cuomo, 63, also addressed his three daughters as he said, "I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated and that is the God's honest truth."

Following his resignation, which is effective in 14 days, New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul will serve out the rest of his term until the next election in November 2022.

Hochul, a Democrat and Buffalo native, will be the state’s first female governor. She was first elected lieutenant governor as Cuomo’s running mate in 2014 and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.