Actress Olivia Munn has opened up about her fight with cancer, noting that her cancer was discovered after doctors conducted what is called a breast cancer risk assessment test. Her results warranted close examination, which is what detected her fast-growing cancer. Many are now looking to learn about what the test.

Munn says her cancer was not spotted during her annual mammogram, and she tested negative for 90 different cancer genes.

The 43-year-old’s cancer was discovered after her OBGYN calculated her breast cancer risk assessment score. Munn’s score was so high that she was sent to get a breast MRI and that is how she discovered she had breast cancer. She says the test saved her life.

Many on social media are spreading the word about the breast cancer risk assessment test.

Munn’s lifetime risk for breast cancer was 37%. Any score that is 20% and over is considered high-risk.

The test is offered online for free.

Dr. Kristi Funk, a prominent breast cancer surgeon who treated Angelina Jolie, tells Inside Edition the breast cancer risk assessment is something every woman should do.

“I recommend that all women do these risk assessments because its knowledge and knowledge is power,” Funk says.

Funk says a high-risk assessment might require a breast MRI, which captures detailed images of the inside of the breast.

“Certainly if your risk is higher than 20%, we might intervene with extra imaging for screenings such as adding MRI or screening ultrasound and we might be more incentivized to pursue some lifestyle reduction tips like exercising, maintaining ideal body weight,” Funk says.