What It's Like to Drive on Hawthorne Boulevard, Site of Tiger Woods Car Crash and 13 Accidents in 13 Months

The road where Tiger Woods crashed his car earlier this week is a notorious danger zone, with 13 accidents in the last 13 months. Chief correspondent Jim Moret drove on the road and said it’s easy to pick up speed without accelerating.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first officer on the scene, told Inside Edition that Woods was barely able to move, trapped inside the mass of twisted metal.

“His position that he was seated in, it would have been extremely difficult for him to get himself out. He's on his side, his legs are still kind of underneath the steering column. He’s seat belted in, too, so the seat belt is kind of holding him up. He wasn't complaining of pain. He wasn't screaming or anything like that,” Gonzalez said.

Woods faces a long, slow recovery, according to top orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Feldman. And the safety measures in the luxury car he was driving, a Genesis, are credited with possibly saving his life.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about what happens inside a Genesis during a crash.

