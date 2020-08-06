What Jodi Arias’ Former Cellmates Say She Did in Prison to Win Guards’ Favor

Former cellmates of Jodi Arias are speaking out about their experience with the woman many have called a coldblooded killer.

Arias was convicted of stabbing her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander 25 times before shooting him in a bloody rampage. Twelve years later, her former cellmates Donovan Bering and Tracy Brown Bering are appearing in a new Lifetime documentary, “Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets.”

In the documentary, it is said Arias got away with things the other inmates didn't get away with because she “was a very attractive, young girl who liked to flirt and the male guards just ate it up.”

They claim Arias took part in a jailhouse striptease. “Jodi stood up, took her clothes off and danced with me,” Tracy said.

Tracy was incarcerated for kidnapping, while Donovan was changed with accessory to arson. Both have permanent reminders of their unique association with Arias: tattoos personally inked and signed by her.

She used mascara and lead from a pencil, which she also sharpened it into a needle.

Arias was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her cellmates say she got what she deserved.

And is she pure evil?

”Absolutely,” Donovan said.

