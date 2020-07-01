What Kind of Face Mask Is the Most Effective at Containing COVID-19?

The battle over masks is raging, and the Surgeon General is begging everyone to wear one. "Please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public," he said in a recent press conference. But an important new study by Florida Atlantic University found that some masks are more effective than others at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Wearing bandanas is the least effective — particles from coughs and sneezes can travel up to 3 feet. Cone masks are much better and are able to contain droplets within 8 inches.

The most effective mask can be home stitched, and is made from two layers of fabric. With a mask like that, droplets travel just 2.5 inches.

There is growing pressure on President Donald Trump to embrace mask-wearing from his allies on Fox News.

"I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example. He would be a good role model," said "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy.

The president will head to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota Friday for a July Fourth fireworks celebration. Republican Governor Kristi Noem said masks will be offered but not mandatory.

RELATED STORIES

Should Lawmakers Not Act, It May Soon Be Illegal to Wear Face Masks in North Carolina

Shopping for Face Masks: Where to Look and What to Buy

Counterfeit Masks: Is Your Face Mask Safe?