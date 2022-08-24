What to Know About 'Tomato Flu,' an Infectious Virus That Affects Children

Health
Tomato Flu
Medical experts said "Tomato Flu" may be a variant of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, which normally affects children under 5.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:24 PM PDT, August 24, 2022

Medical experts are recommending "vigilance" for the so-called "tomato flu."

Medical experts are calling for vigilance in monitoring a new virus dubbed "tomato flu," just as a fourth variant of COVID-19 looms and monkeypox continues to spread.

Known as “tomato flu" or "tomato fever," the highly contagious virus was first identified in India on May 6, according to a recently released study by the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal. It has thus far infected 82 children under the age of 5.

Though it is not life-threatening, the study authors urged caution in dealing with the virus "because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic" and said "vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks."

The malady got its name for red blisters that emerge on the body. They can gradually grow to the size of tomato, the journal said. The lesions can be very sore and can cause extreme joint pain.

The virus may be a variant of hand, foot and mouth disease, a common affliction in children under 5 caused by Coxsackie viruses that are transmitted by contact with feces, contaminated objects and exposure to bodily fluids.

Young children are most affected because of their tendency to put things in their mouths.

“Given the similarities to hand, foot and mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well,” the study said.

Besides blisters, symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, dehydration and other flu-like manifestations, the study said. 

Treatment is largely the same as for influenza — bed-rest and large quantities of fluids to prevent dehydration. Patients are usually isolated for five to seven days, the study said.

Related Stories

What to Know About Monkeypox As Virus Continues to Spread Across US
Connecticut Woman Dies From Tick-Borne Powassan Virus
Justin Bieber's Face Paralysis: What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

 

Cases of Rare Monkeypox Virus Reported in at Least 11 Countries

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Iowa Man Charged With Murder After Cops Find 'Satanic' Drawing Next to GPS Coordinates of Victim's Remains
Iowa Man Charged With Murder After Cops Find 'Satanic' Drawing Next to GPS Coordinates of Victim's Remains
1

Iowa Man Charged With Murder After Cops Find 'Satanic' Drawing Next to GPS Coordinates of Victim's Remains

Crime
Lori Daybell's Son Calls Imprisoned Mom in Promo for New Netflix Documentary
Lori Daybell's Son Calls Imprisoned Mom in Promo for New Netflix Documentary
2

Lori Daybell's Son Calls Imprisoned Mom in Promo for New Netflix Documentary

Crime
Texas Lingerie Store Owner Confronts and Livestreams Suspected Shoplifter on City Bus
Texas Lingerie Store Owner Confronts and Livestreams Suspected Shoplifter on City Bus
3

Texas Lingerie Store Owner Confronts and Livestreams Suspected Shoplifter on City Bus

Crime
Fearing Home Invasion, Bachelorette Party Calls 911 on People Living in Basement of Airbnb Rental
Fearing Home Invasion, Bachelorette Party Calls 911 on People Living in Basement of Airbnb Rental
4

Fearing Home Invasion, Bachelorette Party Calls 911 on People Living in Basement of Airbnb Rental

News
Fleeing Suspect Crashes Car Into Family's SUV and Flips It Over During Police Chase in Ohio Parking Lot
Fleeing Suspect Crashes Car Into Family's SUV and Flips It Over During Police Chase in Ohio Parking Lot
5

Fleeing Suspect Crashes Car Into Family's SUV and Flips It Over During Police Chase in Ohio Parking Lot

Crime