Some of the most conflicting information supplied to investigators searching for missing 6-year-old Samuel Olson came from his father's girlfriend, authorities said.

Who Is Theresa Balboa?

Theresa Balboa, 29, has been arrested in connection with the apparent death of little Samuel, police said. She was taken into custody Tuesday night after Jasper County Sheriff's deputies in Texas found what is believed to be the boy's remains stuffed inside a plastic container at a Best Western motel room, authorities said.

Her arrest—and the discovery of what may be his remains in that motel room— came days after an investigation was launched into Samuel's disappearance from southwest Houston.

Balboa was at the scene, according to Heather Morris, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department, which had been looking for the child since his father, Dalton Olson, and Balboa told officers on May 27 that Samuel's mother had picked up the young boy that morning, at around 7:30, accompanied by a uniformed officer.

"I was going to take Sam to school when his mother showed up with a police officer, or what I was under the impression to be a police officer, and they demanded me to release Sam,” Balboa told reporters on Monday at a site where searchers were looking for Sam.

“They had a full police uniform. They had a gun, handcuffs, everything. I thought it was a Harris County police officer because on the badge it said Harris County,” she said. "I had no choice but to hand him over,” she said.

Standing with her was Dalton Olson. “I just want to bring my son home safely. I can’t even think. I can’t sleep. I can’t hold down any food. I’m just concerned, because it’s the most important thing in my whole life,” the father said.

By the next night, Balboa had been arrested at the Texas motel where what are believed to be Sam's remains were found. On Wednesday, Morris said at a news conference that Balboa's "inconsistencies" resulted in homicide detectives joining the investigation.

Court documents obtained Wednesday by KTRK-TV say Balboa left the search site on Monday and met a friend, who accompanied her to a storage unit. The pair picked up a black-and-yellow plastic container that had a foul odor, the court records said. The friend then drove Balboa to the Best Western motel in Jasper and left her there, the documents said.



He called police the next day, which led police to room 106, where Balboa and the remains were found, according to authorities.

Detectives found no evidence to support Balboa's comments to reporters, Morris said. There is no evidence that Samuel's mother left her home on the morning of May 27, or that she spoke to Balboa, authorities said.

Investigators also determined that Samuel had not attended school since April 30, the last time he was seen by anyone not related to him, authorities said.

Theresa Balboa and Dalton Olson's Relationship

Balboa was charged with assault in November 2020 for allegedly choking Dalton Olson, who reported the incident to police and obtained a restraining order against her, court records show.

She was released in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to the records. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 24. Under the terms of the court's protective order, she was to have no contact with Olson and was to stay away from his residence.

In 2019, Balboa lost custody of her two daughters, now aged 8 and 6, during a legal battle with the children's father, KPRC-TV reported Wednesday. The girls now live with another family member, the station said.

The couple told reporters on Monday they had since reconciled and the pending case had nothing to do with Samuel.

“I don’t know what’s going on," the father told the station Wednesday. Asked what he would say to Balboa, the dad replied, “Why? He loved you so much. I do not understand what happened. Why did you, why did you do this?”

What Happened to Samuel Olson?

Autopsy results are pending on the remains found at the motel room, but authorities believe they belong to the missing boy, Morris said.

Balboa faces a charge of tampering with evidence and is awaiting transfer to Harris County, Morris said. Few details about the case have been released because the investigation is ongoing and several people, including Dalton Olson, are still being questioned, she said.

Samuel's mother, Sarah Olson, is in a custody battle with the boy's father, authorities said.

Texas attorney Marco González, spoke to reporters Tuesday night on the mother's behalf, saying she did not want to speak to the media.

He said Sarah Olson hasn't seen her son in months, and that Balboa's story was not true.

González said Samuel's father took him and didn't bring him back to his mother. He did not return her calls, the lawyer said. When Sarah and Dalton divorced, the 2019 custody agreement allegedly established joint custody, with Samuel living at his mother's home, he said.

González said his client is devastated.

