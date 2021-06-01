Missing Child: Case of Samuel Olson, Texas Boy Who Vanished, Marred by Conflicting Family Statements, Cops Say

Houston police are asking for help in the search for Samuel Olson, a missing 6-year-old boy whose case is complicated by conflicting reports from family members about when he was last seen, authorities said.

Where Is Samuel Olson?

"No one seems to know where he is," Houston Police Department spokesman Larry Satterwhite told reporters Monday evening. The child was reported missing about 6 p.m. Thursday, he said. But he may have gone missing weeks ago, Satterwhite said.

The last time Samuel was seen by someone outside his family was on April 30, the last day he attended school, Satterwhite said.

Theresa Balboa, who is the girlfriend of Sam's father, said she last saw the boy on Thursday morning at her mother's southwest Houston home.

"I was going to take Sam to school when his mother showed up with the police officer, or who I was under the impression to be a police officer, and they demanded me to release Sam," Balboa told KTRK-TV Monday. Sam's grandmother, Tonya Olson, told reporters Monday the family later learned the man was a fake cop.

But Satterwhite said Houston investigators have not been able to verify that information, and that the boy's mother says she does not know Sam's whereabouts.

"All we have are reports. The last time we know, for a fact, he was in school and that was April 30," Satterwhite said. "We are looking everywhere."

Sam's parents share custody of the boy, Satterwhite said.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers have been helping police and others look for the missing child, who is 3 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and light brown hair.

"I've worked many, many of these cases. I don't have a good feeling," Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told the station. "Nobody can find out anybody that's credible that can tell us the last time he was seen and where," said Miller, whose nonprofit organization helps look for missing persons. Samuel was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red Kool-Aid man on the front, denim shorts and white Buzz Lightyear sneakers.

"I've literally tried to do everything from the very beginning to do what's best for my son," the boy's father, Dalton Olson, told the station. "That is my whole world and I can't imagine if anything happened to him and I believe he's still out there."

If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

