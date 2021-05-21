A Nebraska community has spent the last few days searching for a missing 11-year-old autistic boy. According to La Vista police, Ryan Larsen went missing from his school on May 17.

They believe he left on his own because he reported to a class but then didn't show up for the next one. They also want the public to be aware that although he is high functioning, they may have problems communicating with him.

La Vista Police Captain Jeremy Kinsey explains, saying, "He's not necessarily verbal with people he's not comfortable with."

At this time, authorities say foul play isn't suspected as he has a history of running away. Also, a recent search of Ryan's computer shows he may have been planning something like this.

Police reveal that Ryan has been looking at YouTube videos titled "How to hide from the police," "How to hide underground," and "How to avoid being spotted." "So he could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us," Captain Jeremy adds. "He's the king of Hide & Seek right now."

The FBI and Nebraska State Patrol are also helping to search for him. Ryan Larsen is about 5 feet 8 inches, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call La Vista Police at 402-331-1582.

