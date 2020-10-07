Missing Missouri Boy Protected by Stray Pit Bull Before Being Reunited With His Father

A young child from Missouri that went missing was found unharmed, barefoot and wearing his pajamas, with a new friend he met along the way: a large stray pit bull that apparently kept the little boy safe while on his journey.

Kh’amorion Taylor had apparently walked out of his home in the St. Louis area last Thursday and was spotted by a woman sometime in the early morning hours, who was out walking her dogs, Fox 2 St. Louis reported.

The woman spent hours trying to locate a family member of the toddler by walking the streets and knocking on doors before the little boy was happily reunited with his father, the station reported.

“I knocked on the doors up and down the street. Knocked on the doors, no answer; no one who did answer, they didn’t recognize the child,” said the woman, who asked to remain anyonmous.

“He looked very well taken care. He was very neat and clean. He just wasn't wearing shoes,” she told Fox 2 St. Louis.

During the ordeal, the pit bull apparently did not leave the boy’s side, and when little Kh’amorion was finally placed back into his father's arms, he kept on saying sweetly, “puppy," "puppy," the news outlet reported.

The kind-hearted neighbor, who appeared grateful with the outcome, said there was no way she could have turned a blind eye.

“It takes village, especially children who are innocent,” she said “It is important that we stick together, that we help each other, that we go back to the things that our grandparents and their community used to do. That we build a sense of unity."

It is not clear how the boy got out of his home.

It was reported that the boy’s father saw a photo of his son on social media before the reunion, the New York Daily News reported.

Meanwhile, the stray pit bill may have found a new home with the St. Louis Police Department, which may adopt Kh’amorion’s new buddy, reported the newspaper.

