Where Did an Emu on the Loose in Virginia Come From? Mystery Baffles Residents

Animals
A stock image of an Emu; photo of missing emu
Getty Stock Images/Franklin County VA Animal Shelter
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:30 PM PST, February 17, 2022

The emu was last seen in the area of Ferrum College to Crossroads, authorities said.

Have you seen this emu?

The large bird stands at roughly 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has dark hair. They're normally docile creatures, but if provoked, experts say, they could bite. 

Animal control officers at the Franklin County Virginia Animal Shelter have been asking the public to be on the lookout for an emu that has been on the loose for at least the last two weeks, possibly longer, they said.

On Wednesday, the Franklin County Virginia Animal Shelter posted a blurry photo of the emu on their Facebook.

“Ferrum folks we need your help! Who has emu's (yes, emu). We have one on the loose and need help locating owner,” the Franklin County Virginia Animal Shelter said in the post.

There have been reported sightings of the large bird,  UPI News reported.

Cindy Lamb, manager of the Franklin County Animal Shelter, said that no one knows where the emu came from, and no one has reported the Australian bird missing, according to the news outlet.

In the meantime, concerned residents are trying to do their part. “Could this be the same emu? They can run 35mph and pretty far in one day if spooked," one person wrote on social media and posted a photo of a bird.

Another wrote: “Highly recommend people not approach it. You don’t want to be on the receiving end of those feet if it isn’t friendly.”

The Franklin County Virginia Animal Shelter did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for an update. 

The emu is a flightless bird. It is the second-largest living bird that is native to Australia. 

Related Stories 

California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
5-Year-Old Boy Saves Endangered Senior Lemur Stolen From San Francisco Zoo
Teen Gets 3 Months in Federal Prison for Stealing Endangered Lemur From Zoo
'Walking Dead' Actor Rescues Inseparable Donkey and Emu Called Jack and DianeAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years Later
Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years Later
1

Evelyn Boswell's Death and Disappearance Still Shrouded in Mystery 2 Years Later

Crime
Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called Police
Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called Police
2

Alabama Man Arrested for Putting Flowers on Fiancée’s Grave After Her Father Called Police

Offbeat
Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of State
Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of State
3

Tina Peters, Clerk Being Investigated for Alleged Security Breach, Will Run for Colorado Secretary of State

Politics
Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical Condition
Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical Condition
4

Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Dangers: Parents Warn Others After Learning Baby's Swollen Toe Is a Medical Condition

Health
Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'
Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'
5

Britney Spears Says She Will Testify in Congress on Conservatorships: 'I Want to Help Others'

Entertainment