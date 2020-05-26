Where Is Cameron Walters? Search Is on for 5-Year-Old Missing From Ohio Campground

Where is Cameron Walters? That's the question on the minds of worried family, friends, law enforcement and searchers on the lookout for the missing 5-year-old boy last seen at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort in Adams County, Ohio, officials said.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the child since he was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at the Mineral Springs Family campground near Peebles, WKRC-TV reported. Cameron had reportedly been seen in the water and was spotted in other places around the campground before vanishing.

The search for Cameron was halted about 2 a.m. Tuesday, but resumed 7:30 a.m. with volunteers who will search the vicinity including woods by foot, the Adam's County Sheriff’s Office told Fox19. A dive team returned to the area at 10 a.m.

Officials said it was not clear if Cameron wandered off or into the lake. The little boy cannot swim.

Cameron is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts with no shirt. His family has a camper on the grounds, authorities said. The resort area is between 300 and 400 acres, WKRC reported.

