An urgent search is underway in Minnesota for a missing mom. Over 2,000 volunteers spent their Easter weekend searching for clues in the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, affectionately known as "Maddi."

The mom-of-two was first reported missing 12 days ago, and now her face is covering billboards across the state seeking any information about her whereabouts. Her distraught family appeared at a news conference wearing hoodies and T-shirts emblazoned with a missing poster.

Maddi is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has short brown curly hair and hazel eyes. She is a clinical research coordinator at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic.

"We have so many questions," her mother Krista Naber tells Inside Edition. "It's like she vanished out of thin air."

She was last seen dropping her kids off at daycare along with her boyfriend Adam Fravel.

The father of Maddi's two children has spoken to law enforcement, saying he left Maddie's residence at around 10 a.m. in her van. He said that when he returned home later that day, Maddi was gone.

"Due to the ongoing nature of that investigation I really don't want to speak a lot to that," Naber tells Inside Edition when asked about the relationship between her daughter and the father of her children.

Maddi's jacket, phone and wallet were all found at her home. She did not show up for work on the day she vanished, her mother says.

When asked what she thinks happened to her daughter, Naber says: "What I would like to think is that she is somewhere and that we'll be able to find her."

No suspects have been named at this time and the family is offering a $50,000 reward for information about Maddi's disappearance.

