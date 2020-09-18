Where Is Martina Lopez? Missing 20-Year-Old With Medical Issues in Houston Is 'Vulnerable to Any Predator'

A Texas woman whose family said she has medical and intellectual issues has gone missing, and those searching for her say she may not know when she’s in danger. Martina Lopez, 20, was last seen on Friday, according to Houston Police.

Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit search and rescue organization, said they have escalated the search for her because of her medical issues. Lopez’s family said she has autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy.

"She is not intellectually able to know she is in danger. Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator," Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch told ABC 13.

Her parents also said she won't approach anyone, but she also responds to the nicknames "Shorty" and "Cachis." Her family believes she could have road the metro to Herman Park, but her family said she's never gone anywhere alone.

Lopez was last seen wearing pink Barbie biker shorts, a gray long-sleeved thermal pajama shirt with candy canes, pink flowery shoes, a pale pink and blue tie dyed hoody and rose pink backpack purse, according to Texas EqquSearch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's missing person information desk at 832-394-1840.

