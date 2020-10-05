Where Is Sydney West? Search Is on for Missing 19-Year-Old University of Berkeley Student

The police are asking for the public’s help in finding Sydney “Syd” West, a 19-year-old University of Berkeley student who went missing and has not had any contact with friends or family since Sept. 30, according to authorities.

A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, West had been living in the San Francisco area since late August. Her last known location was in downtown San Francisco, near Chrissy Field, close to the Golden Gate Bridge, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The young woman has blue eyes and light brown hair. She is 5-foot-10 and weighs 130 pounds. She was likely wearing dark shorts, slip on Vans and had her hair in a ponytail. Officials said she may be carrying a black backpack, reported ABC 11 News.

Anyone with information on West's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 919-245-2909.

For those in the San Francisco area, police can be alerted at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

RELATED STORIES

Kristin Smart: What to Know About the California Student Who Mysteriously Went Missing Over 20 Years Ago

Man Charged With Kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos as Search Continues for Missing Amish Teen

Missing Ohio Teen Madison Bell Found Safe After Leaving Home in Bid 'To Start a New Life'