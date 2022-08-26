The gloves have come off at the White House as the Biden administration is slamming Republican critics of the president’s recent student loan forgiveness plan.

Some Republican politicians have taken to social media or have become talking heads on cable news shows to express their disdain at the president’s recent announcement that any student debt holder who makes under $125,000 a year will be eligible for some forgiveness: up to $10,000 if you didn’t receive a Pell Grant, which is a type of aid available to low-income undergraduate students, and up to $20,000 if you did, according to CNBC.

Some of those chastising Biden’s plan are Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida’s Matt Gaetz, who believe the plan is unfair.

The statements have made the White House Twitter account particularly active as the Biden administration clapped back at the remarks in a lengthy thread.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House tweeted.

They also tweeted that “Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.”

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks took to Twitter to share his disapproval of the loan forgiveness saying, “Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments.”

The White House’s Twitter account also shared that “Since 1980, the total cost of both four-year public and four-year private college has nearly tripled – but federal support has not kept up. By providing targeted debt relief, @POTUS’ student loan debt plan will provide middle-class and working families with more breathing room.”

Author Scott Lynch took to Twitter to make a tongue-in-cheek remark about how the White House’s social team is handling the criticism.

“Hey, WH staff, just so you know, if you're going to continue to drag these hypocrites with clear and hard-hitting messaging, you run a serious risk of surging enthusiasm, electoral success, and continued improvements to the lives of millions of Americans.”

