First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19, Will Leave Isolation

News
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Getty Images
By STEPHANIE OFFICER
First Published: 2:12 PM PDT, August 21, 2022

After First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday, it was announced she would join President Biden at their Delaware beach house.

First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Sunday. She will join President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach house, officials said.

She tested positive for COVID-19 last week while the couple was in South Carolina on vacation. Biden remained isolated there ever since.

The White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old First Lady tested positive for the virus. She first developed mild symptoms last Monday. 

Like the president, she has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

The 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief recently left isolation himself, after staving off his own COVID-19 reinfection on Aug. 7. 

Doctors prescribed Biden Paxlovid while she was isolated. After taking the antiviral pill, Biden tested negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests, the first lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” read a statement from Elizabeth Alexander, her communications director, to The New York Times.

RELATED STORIES

 

Senate Democrats Pass President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
President Biden ‘Feeling Great’ After Leaving COVID-19 Isolation
President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

 

First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

 

 

 

 

Trending on Inside Edition

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven
1

LAPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Dozens of People Seen Ransacking 7-Eleven

Crime
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds
2

Children Living Near Fracking Sites Are More Likely to Be Diagnosed With Leukemia, Yale Study Finds

Health
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts
3

2 Brothers Drown After Jumping Off Iconic but Dangerous ‘Jaws’ Bridge in Massachusetts

News
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
4

College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops

Crime
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say
5

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Trying to Buy Stolen Human Remains to Resell on Facebook, Police Say

Crime