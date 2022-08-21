First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19, Will Leave Isolation
After First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday, it was announced she would join President Biden at their Delaware beach house.
First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Sunday. She will join President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach house, officials said.
She tested positive for COVID-19 last week while the couple was in South Carolina on vacation. Biden remained isolated there ever since.
The White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old First Lady tested positive for the virus. She first developed mild symptoms last Monday.
Like the president, she has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
The 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief recently left isolation himself, after staving off his own COVID-19 reinfection on Aug. 7.
Doctors prescribed Biden Paxlovid while she was isolated. After taking the antiviral pill, Biden tested negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.
“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests, the first lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” read a statement from Elizabeth Alexander, her communications director, to The New York Times.
