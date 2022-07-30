President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

President Biden on Saturday afternoon tweeted that he has, again, tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test.

This, after overcoming his bout with the virus last week.

He wrote in part, “Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

In a letter, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’ Connor said the 79-year-old is experiencing a rebound case and “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” and that “there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time.”

Biden will isolate again for at least five days in accordance with CDC guidelines and will do so at the White House until he tests negative.

The agency says most rebound cases are mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

President Biden took the antiviral drug Paxlovid after initially receiving a positive COVID test result on July 21. He tested negative the following Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before he was given the okay to leave isolation.

Politico reports that the president was not wearing a mask at public events he attended at the end of the week. That conflicts with CDC guidance that says people should wear a mask for 10 days after a COVID-19 infection.

