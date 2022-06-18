President Biden Falls During Bike Ride, Springs Right Back Up

Out for a bicycle ride at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware’s Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday morning, President Biden started around 8:30 a.m. in the middle of a pack of security agents.

About an hour into his ride, he broke away from the pack that included his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and pedaled over to a group of supporters huddled with reporters. They all had their phones and cameras out, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Commander-in-Chief. But just as he rounded the corner to approach the pack, who wished him a happy Father’s Day, the President spilled over and fell from his bike.

President Biden barely hit the ground before the 78-year-old sprang right back up, helped in part by onlookers. He dusted himself off and reassured those who rushed to his aid that he was OK “I’m good!” he retorted before pedaling off. Reporters say he had no visible cuts or bruises.

After the fall, a White House official stated–just as the President said on the scene– that his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting. Biden did not require medical attention.

The Bidens are spending the holiday weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

