Biden Relaunches White House 'Moonshot' Initiative to Reduce Cancer Deaths
President Biden announced his plan to pick up his initiative from 2016 to cut down cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years.
President Biden announced the relaunch of the White House’s “moonshot” initiative to eradicate cancer, according to a White House press release.
The title of the initiative is named after the 1969 success of NASA and the moon landing.
Biden aims to reduce deaths caused by cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years with the White House Moonshot plan, according to CBS News.
The namesake signals the acknowledgement of the undertaking, and while some are skeptical about the level of ambition, Biden stated how this can be an opportunity.
“This can really be an American moment to prove to ourselves and, quite frankly, the world that we can do really big things,” Biden said.
The cause is close to the president’s heart, as his son died of brain cancer in 2015.
The initiative was initially launched during Biden’s stint as vice president in 2016 with $1.8 billion in federal funds to be used over seven years.
This relaunch comes with no additional money, but with a focus of “providing leadership in marshalling resources for a more united effort,” according to CBS News. The chosen White House Cancer Moonshot coordinator alongside a cross-governmental cabinet will oversee goals, according to the outlet.
"Because of recent progress in cancer therapeutics, diagnostics, and patient-driven care, as well as the scientific advances and public health lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's now possible to set ambitious goals," the White House said.
