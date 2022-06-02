Kathleen Buhle has written a memoir full of bombshells about her time being married to Hunter Biden, who is President Joe Biden’s second son.

“If We Break” details the Hunter’s ongoing drug use and infidelity.

“She thought she was losing her mind,” said People magazine’s Sandra Sobieraj Westfall, who spoke to Buhle. An exclusive excerpt from the book is running in the magazine’s latest issue.

“It started out a dream in many ways,” Westfall said.

But their marriage unraveled as Hunter’s drug and alcohol use spiraled out of control.

“There are scenes in the book where she is going mad going through his credit card bills, their credit card bills. She ends up stalking him outside of his drug lair apartment in downtown D.C.,” Westfall said.

Previously released images of Hunter Biden show him in a bathtub after a drug binge and in bed with a crack pipe in his mouth.

“[Hunter] keeps insisting to [Buhle] that he’s not on drugs, he’s not doing anything wrong, it’s her that’s imagining things,” Westfall said.

The final straw came in 2015, after Hunter's brother, Beau, died from brain cancer and Hunter began an affair with Beau's widow, Hallie.

Hunter denied it up and down when Kathleen confronted him with her suspicions.

“There were charges at Lake Tahoe at a nail salon and a charge for two lift tickets. The whole time, he told me he was healthy and sober and I was crazy,” writes Buhle in an excerpt of the book.

It was their daughter Finnegan, then 16, who discovered the affair.

“Her young daughter found her father’s phone, charged it — it was dead. She plugged it in, she charged it and she read her father’s texts,” Westfall said.

For Buhle, it was the proof she needed to divorce Hunter Biden.

“She was finally able to put an end to just this long, slow torture,” Westfall said.

Related Stories