Hunter Biden's Upcoming Memoir 'Beautiful Things' Details Struggle With Addiction

Hunter Biden has signed a major book deal with Simon and Schuster. In “Beautiful Things,” set to be released April 6, the second eldest son of President Joe Biden is expected to detail his struggle with substance abuse and addiction.

It’s not known how much he will go into his tangled love life. The book’s opening words: “Where’s Hunter?” allude to the mockery from Donald Trump and his supporters during the election.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki read a statement from the president and First Lady Jill Biden about their son's book.

“We admire our son Hunter's strength and courage to talk openly about his addiction so that others might see themselves in his journey and find hope. This is a personal book about his own personal journey, and I will leave it at that,” it said.

Simon & Schuster is a division of ViacomCBS, the parent company of Inside Edition.

