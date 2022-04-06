Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail in Malibu Costs $30,000 Per Month

There were a lot of complaints over how much taxpayers paid for Secret Service agents to protect Donald Trump's adult children. In just one month, the cost was more than $140,000.



Now there are similar questions about Hunter Biden after the president's son chose to live in one of the most expensive zip codes in America.



Hunter Biden is shelling out $20,000 per month to rent a home in Malibu, California.



For the Secret Service to provide round-the-clock protection, agents have to set up their Hunter Biden command post there as well, which is costing taxpayers $30,000 per month.

“Hunter Biden moved into the most exclusive, most expensive neighborhood in Malibu, and he made no efforts to try to work with the Secret Service,” government affairs expert Craig Holman said.

Hunter lives there with his wife, Melissa, and their 2-year-old son.



Malibu is one of the hottest markets in the world, according to “Million Dollar Listing's” Josh Altman.



“I am sure from the outside, from people who are not local to Los Angeles, not in real estate, those are big numbers, of course. But that, in my opinion, is entry level in Malibu. You couldn’t find anything cheaper if you tried,” Altman said.

Some properties in the area rent for between $75,000 and $150,000 per month.

“If the Secret Service needs to be within a very specific, close distance to this person, that’s what they’re going to pay. It’s not like they had other options for $5,000 or $10,000,” Altman said.



Meanwhile, a federal grand jury continues to look into Hunter Biden's international business dealings. He denies any wrongdoing.

